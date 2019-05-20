Crowdfunding bid launched after elderly Sheffield man’s home ransacked in ‘cowardly’ burglary

The incident took place on Thursday, May 16 at an address on Galsworthy Road in Southey Green between 2,45 and 3.00pm.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information about the burglary to get in touch, and have also publicised an online ‘crowdfunding’ page set up by one of the man’s neighbours which aims to replace the stolen goods.

Galsworthy Road, Southey Green (Photo: Google).

A police spokesperson said: “This was an awful attack on the victim’s home by a group of several local youths.

“We have made three arrests so far with others planned as we work to bring those responsible for this disgusting incident to justice.”

Police said that they were aware that some in the community had assisted in having some of the stolen items returned to the rightful owner.

However, they now say they wanted the public to share this information with them to send a ‘clear message’ that the community wanted to see those responsible brought before the courts.

Digihome 40" television (photo: Amazon).

The spokesperson continued: “We know people out there have information about the movement of some of the stolen items including war medals, jewellery of huge sentimental value and disarmed firearms before they found their way back to the owner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We need this information to allow us to hold the offenders to account and prevent further victims being targeted.”

Items still outstanding include a DIGIHOME 40 Inch TV in black and a digital home safe with LCD display similar to the ones pictured.

“We are shocked at the depths these offenders have stooped to, however we are equally delighted with the positive reaction from the majority of the community who are as keen as us to create a safer place for everyone,” the spokesperson added.

Home safe with LCD display.

“There are some wonderful people offering their support to the victim. One such person, on hearing what had occurred immediately set up a crowdfunding page to enlist the help of the community in order to raise funds to replace some of the items mindlessly damaged by the youths.”

The crowdfunding page can be found by clicking here.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact PC1506 Paul Ward on 07789 943963 or PS1123 Scott Sarson on 07775 007412.