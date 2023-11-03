Officers in Sheffield are appealing for information following an assault.

In the early hours of Thursday morning (November 2), at around 3.45am, it is reported that a woman was subject to an assault on Crookesmoor Road.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

They are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage around the Crookesmoor Road and Harcourt Road area between 3.45am and 5am.

You can pass information to police via online live chat, their online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 90 of 2 November 2023 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.