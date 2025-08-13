Police have released an e-fit of a man they’d like to speak to after reports of a sexual assault.

It is reported that on June 5, at around 6.45pm, a woman who was out for a run on Crookes Valley Road when a man began to follow her.

It is alleged that the man then made sexualised comments towards her.

Police have released an e-fit of someone they would like to speak to following reports of a sexual assault on Crookes Valley Road. | SYP

Police have been investigating the incident over the past few months and have now released an e-fit of someone they believe would be able to assist in investigations.

The man is described as black, in his late 20s to early 30s, of a medium build, around 5ft 7ins tall and with short black hair. He is pictured wearing dark clothing.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Following a number of extensive enquiries, we are now keen to identify the man depicted in this e-fit image as officers feel he may be able to assist with our ongoing investigation.

“If you recognise the man in this image, please contact us on 101 or by visiting our website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

“Please quote incident number 448 of 5 June 2025 when you get in touch.”