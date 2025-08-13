Crookes Valley Road: Investigations continue after woman sexually assaulted while out for a run in Sheffield

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 13th Aug 2025, 16:22 BST
Police have released an e-fit of a man they’d like to speak to after reports of a sexual assault.

It is reported that on June 5, at around 6.45pm, a woman who was out for a run on Crookes Valley Road when a man began to follow her.

Most Popular

It is alleged that the man then made sexualised comments towards her.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police have released an e-fit of someone they would like to speak to following reports of a sexual assault on Crookes Valley Road.placeholder image
Police have released an e-fit of someone they would like to speak to following reports of a sexual assault on Crookes Valley Road. | SYP

Police have been investigating the incident over the past few months and have now released an e-fit of someone they believe would be able to assist in investigations.

The man is described as black, in his late 20s to early 30s, of a medium build, around 5ft 7ins tall and with short black hair. He is pictured wearing dark clothing.

Sign up to The Star’s new WhatsApp channel for breaking news in Sheffield and South Yorkshire

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Following a number of extensive enquiries, we are now keen to identify the man depicted in this e-fit image as officers feel he may be able to assist with our ongoing investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If you recognise the man in this image, please contact us on 101 or by visiting our website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

“Please quote incident number 448 of 5 June 2025 when you get in touch.”

Related topics:PoliceSheffieldInvestigationsSouth Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice