News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Billy Sharp reveals United future return plans & Wilder inspiration
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Sheffield United fans discover details of Portugal pre-season clash

Crooked Spire murder Chesterfield: Tragedy as man dies after altercation in church grounds

A murder probe has been launched following the death of a man after an altercation in the grounds of a Chesterfield church.
Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 13th Jul 2023, 08:02 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 08:02 BST

Derbyshire Constabulary launched an investigation after a man in his 50s was involved in an altercation in the grounds of the Crooked Spire church in the early hours of Sunday, July 2. He was then found dead at his home in Chesterfield on July 5.

A man in his 20s, from the Chesterfield area, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area of the Crooked Spire churchyard between 12.45am and 1.20am on July 2 and may have witnessed an altercation.

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died following an incident in the grounds of the Crooked Spire church in Chesterfield (Image: Keith Bown)A murder investigation has been launched after a man died following an incident in the grounds of the Crooked Spire church in Chesterfield (Image: Keith Bown)
A murder investigation has been launched after a man died following an incident in the grounds of the Crooked Spire church in Chesterfield (Image: Keith Bown)
Most Popular

Call the force on 101.