A murder probe has been launched following the death of a man after an altercation in the grounds of a Chesterfield church.

Derbyshire Constabulary launched an investigation after a man in his 50s was involved in an altercation in the grounds of the Crooked Spire church in the early hours of Sunday, July 2. He was then found dead at his home in Chesterfield on July 5.

A man in his 20s, from the Chesterfield area, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area of the Crooked Spire churchyard between 12.45am and 1.20am on July 2 and may have witnessed an altercation.

