The South Yorkshire Police investigation into the rape of a 15-year-old girl featured on Crimewatch Live this week.

Detectives investigating the sex attack turned to the popular BBC programme in the hope that someone may recognise the photograph of a man they are keen to trace over the rape.

They believe Mudasser Ahmed, aged 26, could hold vital information about the incident, which dates back to October 2019.

Mudasser Ahmed, aged 26, is believed to hold vital information about the rape of a 15-year-old girl

“Officers have carried out extensive enquiries into this offence and are now asking for the public’s help to trace Ahmed. Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Ahmed recently, or knows where he may be staying.

“Ahmed has links to Birmingham and London, including the SW19 area of London.”