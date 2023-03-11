News you can trust since 1887
Crimewatch Live: Show features South Yorkshire Police investigation into rape of 15-year-old girl

The South Yorkshire Police investigation into the rape of a 15-year-old girl featured on Crimewatch Live this week.

Claire Lewis
3 minutes ago
Updated 11th Mar 2023, 9:38am

Detectives investigating the sex attack turned to the popular BBC programme in the hope that someone may recognise the photograph of a man they are keen to trace over the rape.

They believe Mudasser Ahmed, aged 26, could hold vital information about the incident, which dates back to October 2019.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Ahmed, 26, is wanted in connection with a reported rape in Barnsley in October 2019.

Mudasser Ahmed, aged 26,  is believed to hold vital information about the rape of a 15-year-old girl
“Officers have carried out extensive enquiries into this offence and are now asking for the public’s help to trace Ahmed. Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Ahmed recently, or knows where he may be staying.

“Ahmed has links to Birmingham and London, including the SW19 area of London.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quoting crime reference number 14/155800/19. Crimestoppers can be contactyed, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.