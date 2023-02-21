Crimestoppers is appealing for the public’s help to find five fugitives wanted for murder, rape and sexual assault, attempted rape, large-scale drug dealing and fraud.

Crimestoppers – which works independently of the police - is offering a cash incentive of up to £5,000 per fugitive for information the charity exclusively receives which leads to their arrest. Since 2005, the organisation’s ‘Most Wanted’ campaign has been highly successful with over 4,800 arrests from 17,000 appeals.

The National Crime Agency (NCA), working with Crimestoppers, recently spotlighted the remaining seven of 13 fugitives who were thought to be in Spain. Now, Crimestoppers is focusing on the top five fugitives who are thought to be on the run in Britain.

Britain’s five wanted fugitives are:

Crimestoppers has revealed Britain's five most wanted fugitives for crimes including murder, rape, and large-scale drug dealing. L-R: Malek Zafar; Ron Domi; Zulfkar Sheblan; Ishmael Farquharson and Caine Morse. Photo: Crimestoppers

1. Ishmael Farquharson, from the West Midlands. Wanted in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Sekou Doucoure in Birmingham in July 2022.

2. Ron Domi, from Bedfordshire. The Albanian national is wanted in connection with child rape. Domi has links to Edmonton in North London as well as the Albanian community.

3. Caine Morse, from South Wales. Wanted over allegations of supplying large quantities of heroin and cocaine in and around the Cardiff and Newport areas.

4. Zulfkar Sheblan, also known as Ziddy, is also from South Wales. Sheblan and Caine Morse are both believed to be part of a serious organised crime gang in South Wales.

5. Malek Zafar, from Kent. Wanted in connection with an attempted rape in the Tonbridge area in 2018.

‘These fugitives could be hiding near you’

Mick Duthie, director of operations at Crimestoppers, said: “These wanted individuals have managed to evade justice for too long. They are a danger and need to be found. These fugitives could be living or hiding near you, so if you recognise any of them, please contact us urgently. If you’re interested in a reward of up to £5,000, ask for a unique reward code when you contact our charity.