A £5,000 reward has been offered for information on the whereabouts of Rotherham man who failed to appear at court four years ago and went to ground.

The independent charity Crimestoppers functions separately to police forces, acting as an alternative route to provide information that could help criminal investigations while remaining completely anonymous.

And now, in a bid to support the ongoing work done by officers to track down a wanted man, the charity is offering £5,000 for information about the location of Sakab Malik.

Malik, 35 and originally from Rotherham, was expected to attend Leicester Crown Court in August 2021 to face charges of conspiracy to supply cocaine. Malik did not attend court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

This is the second appeal for information relating to the whereabouts of Malik and the reward is available for information given to Crimestoppers anonymously that leads to the arrest and conviction of Malik.

The reward remains available for three months and is due to expire on November 24.

Lydia Patsalides, East Midlands regional manager at Crimestoppers said: “I am sure that there are people out there who have information about where Sakab Malik is. I would urge anyone who has any information to come forward to speak to our charity 100 per cent anonymously.

“We know it can be difficult for some people to speak directly to the police which is why Crimestoppers is here for you.

“Our charity is completely independent of the police, and we’ve been passing on information about crime whilst guaranteeing anonymity since we were established decades ago. It’s a promise we have always kept.

“Crimestoppers is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We cannot trace your call or track your IP address. No one will ever know you contacted us. This means no police, no courts, no witness statements. You may think your information is insignificant, however it could make all the difference.”