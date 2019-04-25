The 2018 crime statistics published on Thursday have revealed a mixed bag of results for South Yorkshire.

Figures showed a drop of crime in the region of 2%, compared to a 7% rise nationally.

Dr Alan Billings

Sexual offences had decreased by 5%, alongside thefts (-11%) and criminal damage and arson (-12%).

Knife crime and sharp instrument offences fell by 3%.

However among the drops in crime, violence offences rose by 13%, stalking and harassment by 38%, possession of weapons by 12% and public order offences by 8%.

According to South Yorkshire Police, these figures are generally less than the national and regional averages.

South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings said: “Any increase in crime is unwelcome news. However, South Yorkshire does seem to be bucking some of the national trends with significant falls in some crimes.

“I am particularly pleased to see that knife crimes fell albeit slightly by 3%. This is not the public perception because we tend to be over-influenced by the high profile reporting of a few incidents.

“We need to turn these latest figures for knife crimes into a trend and that will only happen if we can continue to get upstream of crime.

Drug offences rose by 16%, higher than the national average of 14%.

Dr Billings added: “We need to work with partners to get people off drugs and we need to work with schools to ensure young people understand the risks.”

“Drug offences rose by 16% – more than the regional increase of 14%, but this is a crime that requires the proactive approach from the police in order to find and prosecute the perpetrators.

“The funding we are going to receive from the government will also enable the police to disrupt the gangs, especially those involved in drugs.

“But what we also need to notice and give more scrutiny to are the significant rises both locally and nationally in forms of psychological violence – stalking, harassment, domestic abuse and offences on social media.

“Increasingly the police are having to keep us safe on the internet as well as the streets.”