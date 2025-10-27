Sheffield is divided into 70 neighbourhoods, and those in our gallery below have been shown to have the most crimes per head of population in the city.

We have ranked them on this number, but have also includes the total number of offences in those areas.

They are based on Police UK figures showing the total number of reports of crimes of all descriptions made in the city between the start of September 2024 and the end of August 2025.

The average for the city was 117 crimes per 1,000 people, and a total of 66, 276 crimes overall.

In other major cities the figure was 129.9 in Birmingham, 140.0 in Bristol, 134.0 in Leeds, 138.4 in Liverpool. 145.4 in Newcastle, and 143.7 in Nottingham.

The national figure for England as a whole was 93.8 crimes per 1,000 residents.

Pictures are for illustrative purposes only and do not refer to any specific incidents.

Sheffield's worst neighbourhoods for crime These are the 23 Sheffield neighbourhoods which saw the most crimes reported from September 2024 to the end of August 2025, show newly released figures.

Sharrow - 23rd Sharrow saw 133.9 crimes per thousand households from September 2024 to August 2025, the 23rd worst figure. The total number of crimes reported in that neighbourhood was 1,263.

Herdings & Gleadless Valley - 22nd Herdings & Gleadless Valley saw 135.2 crimes per thousand households from September 2024 to August 2025, the 22nd worst figure. The total number of crimes reported in that neighbourhood was 820.

Parson Cross - 22nd Parson Cross saw 135.5 crimes per thousand households from September 2024 to August 2025, the 21st worst figure. The total number of crimes reported in that neighbourhood was 1,391.