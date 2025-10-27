Sheffield retro: pictures show the changing face of policing in Sheffield over 100 years

23 Sheffield neighbourhoods with the worst crime rates in city, as most troubled hotspots revealed

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 27th Oct 2025, 05:40 GMT

These 23 Sheffield neighbourhoods have been revealed as the most risky in Sheffield when it comes to crime.

Sheffield is divided into 70 neighbourhoods, and those in our gallery below have been shown to have the most crimes per head of population in the city.

We have ranked them on this number, but have also includes the total number of offences in those areas.

They are based on Police UK figures showing the total number of reports of crimes of all descriptions made in the city between the start of September 2024 and the end of August 2025.

The average for the city was 117 crimes per 1,000 people, and a total of 66, 276 crimes overall.

In other major cities the figure was 129.9 in Birmingham, 140.0 in Bristol, 134.0 in Leeds, 138.4 in Liverpool. 145.4 in Newcastle, and 143.7 in Nottingham.

The national figure for England as a whole was 93.8 crimes per 1,000 residents.

Pictures are for illustrative purposes only and do not refer to any specific incidents.

These are the 23 Sheffield neighbourhoods which saw the most crimes reported from September 2024 to the end of August 2025, show newly released figures. David Kessen, National World

1. Sheffield's worst neighbourhoods for crime

These are the 23 Sheffield neighbourhoods which saw the most crimes reported from September 2024 to the end of August 2025, show newly released figures. David Kessen, National World

Sharrow saw 133.9 crimes per thousand households from September 2024 to August 2025, the 23rd worst figure. The total number of crimes reported in that neighbourhood was 1,263. Photo: Google

2. Sharrow - 23rd

Sharrow saw 133.9 crimes per thousand households from September 2024 to August 2025, the 23rd worst figure. The total number of crimes reported in that neighbourhood was 1,263.

Herdings & Gleadless Valley saw 135.2 crimes per thousand households from September 2024 to August 2025, the 22nd worst figure. The total number of crimes reported in that neighbourhood was 820. Photo: Google

3. Herdings & Gleadless Valley - 22nd

Herdings & Gleadless Valley saw 135.2 crimes per thousand households from September 2024 to August 2025, the 22nd worst figure. The total number of crimes reported in that neighbourhood was 820.

Parson Cross saw 135.5 crimes per thousand households from September 2024 to August 2025, the 21st worst figure. The total number of crimes reported in that neighbourhood was 1,391. Photo: National World

4. Parson Cross - 22nd

Parson Cross saw 135.5 crimes per thousand households from September 2024 to August 2025, the 21st worst figure. The total number of crimes reported in that neighbourhood was 1,391.

