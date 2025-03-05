Joseph Steele, left, and Sheera Virk have been jailed after police found guns they had travelled to Sheffield to collect (Photo: Nottinghamshire Police) | Nottinghamshire Police

Police busted a crime gang after two men were found with guns and ammunition they had picked up from Sheffield that same day.

Nottinghamshire Police officers on patrol on the M1 in Nottinghamshire spotted a suspected cloned vehicle at Trowell Services at around 9.45pm on March 30, 2023.

The Ford Ranger failed to stop and following a short pursuit crashed into a lorry.

Officers arrested driver Shera Virk and Joseph Steele, the only passenger.

When the pick-up truck was searched, police found a black case on the back seat which contained three firearms and ammunition.

These three guns were supplied by criminals in Sheffield | Nottinghamshire Police

Enquiries revealed Virk and Steele had travelled from Warwickshire to Sheffield earlier that same day to acquire the weapons and were on their return journey when they were stopped.

Steele, aged, 34, of Brewery Street, Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, was jailed for nine years at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, February 28.

Virk, 24, of Golf Lane, Whitnash, Warwickshire, was put behind bars for eight years.

Both were convicted of possession of firearms and possession of prohibited ammunition following a three-week trial at the same court.

Virk was also convicted of dangerous driving.

A pick-up truck collided with a lorry during a police chase | Nottinghamshire Police

The investigation led officers to identify further offenders involved in a conspiracy to manufacture and supply firearms to Virk and Steele.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police worked closely with South Yorkshire Police to dismantle the organised crime group and nine defendants have been convicted of conspiracy to manufacture and supply firearms and prohibited ammunition.

They are due to be sentenced over the coming months.

Detective Constable Amelia Hicklin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The initial stop by Operational Support officers was an extremely impressive piece of proactive police work.

“Their alertness and skill on duty allowed us to apprehend these two suspects and take dangerous weapons off the streets and out of harm’s way.

“It also prompted a robust and wider investigation with colleagues from other forces.

“Thankfully, firearms offences are extremely rare in Nottinghamshire and we are proactive in our efforts to take these weapons off the streets and keep the public safe from the devastating consequences of gun crime.”