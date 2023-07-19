A spokesperson for the crime agency said lawyers from the Crown Prosecution Service have authorised the charges against Azher Ahmed Malik, of Burngreave, Sheffield, and he is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (Wednesday, July 19, 2023).
The defendant is alleged to have carried out the rape in 2008.
He has been charged as part of Operation Stovewood, the National Crime Agency’s investigation into child sexual abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.
Operation Stovewood remains the single largest investigation into non-familial abuse undertaken in the UK. NCA officers are working with partners to deliver a victim focused investigation, identify offenders and rebuild public confidence.