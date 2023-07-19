The National Crime Agency has charged a 48-year-old Sheffield man with raping 14-year-old girl, as part of an investigation into historic child sexual abuse in Rotherham.

A spokesperson for the crime agency said lawyers from the Crown Prosecution Service have authorised the charges against Azher Ahmed Malik, of Burngreave, Sheffield, and he is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (Wednesday, July 19, 2023).

The defendant is alleged to have carried out the rape in 2008.

He has been charged as part of Operation Stovewood, the National Crime Agency’s investigation into child sexual abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.