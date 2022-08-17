Crime 2022: The Sheffield locations where people have been stabbed this year

The city’s policing teams have been called out to stabbings in a number of locations across Sheffield, since the beginning of 2022.
We have put together a list of the locations where the incidents we have reported on have taken place.
Incident numbers have been included where possible, and anyone with information on the knife attacks referenced here is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police.
Alternatively, you can give information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.
1. 1stanbul Barber
A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in broad daylight on one of Sheffield's busiest roads on Friday, January 7 when he was reportedly attacked outside 1stanbul Barber on London Road.
The teenager was taken to hospital although South Yorkshire Police said his injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening or life-altering.
Call police on 101, and quote incident number 490 of January 7, quote incident number 490 of January 7 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
2. Incident outside Gian Superstore on East Bank Road, Heeley
A teenager was stabbed in the face when he was attacked with a machete by two men outside a Sheffield convenience store on East Bank Road between 2.20pm and 2.50pm on March 30.
The 19-year-old victim was confronted by two men outside Gian Superstore, where one of the men produced a machete and attacked him.
The victim sustained stab wounds to his face and torso during the incident, and the two perpetrators fled the scene. Anyone with information can call 101, quoting crime reference number 14/62199/22.
3. Women left with slash wound after incident in park off Gleadless Road
A woman was assaulted and possibly stabbed by a group of three men, during an incident in a Sheffield park off Gleadless Road on Sunday, May 1. A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At about 5.30pm, the victim was riding her electric scooter through the park when it is reported that three men wearing hoodies pushed her to the floor. The three men were then disturbed by a passer-by and ran off.
“When she got home, the woman noticed she had received what looks like a slash wound to her leg which may have been caused by a knife."
Call police on 101, quoting incident number 684 of May 1.
4. Man stabbed outside Moo Lab on Abbeydale Road
South Yorkshire Police said the 21-year-old was standing outside Moo Lab on Abbeydale Road when he was called over by a man close to a black Audi.
As the victim approached the man, he was stabbed in his forehead with a knife.
The attacker fled in the direction of Sheffield city centre in a silver taxi.
The stabbing occurred at around 8.45pm on Thursday, May 5, and the culprit is described as being Asian, around 5ft 10ins tall and of a stocky build. He was wearing black clothing at the time.
Call 101 and quote crime reference number 14/84160/22.
