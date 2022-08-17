Crime 2022: The Sheffield locations where people have been stabbed this year

3. Women left with slash wound after incident in park off Gleadless Road

A woman was assaulted and possibly stabbed by a group of three men, during an incident in a Sheffield park off Gleadless Road on Sunday, May 1. A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At about 5.30pm, the victim was riding her electric scooter through the park when it is reported that three men wearing hoodies pushed her to the floor. The three men were then disturbed by a passer-by and ran off. “When she got home, the woman noticed she had received what looks like a slash wound to her leg which may have been caused by a knife." Call police on 101, quoting incident number 684 of May 1. Picture: Google

Photo: Google