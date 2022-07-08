Sheffield Crown Court heard on July 7 how Delroy Williams, aged 48, of Exeter Drive, Broomhall, Sheffield, had expressed an interest in his victim and later appeared to blame her for relationship issues with his partner as he attacked the complainant in a car park.

Louise Gallagher, prosecuting, said Williams who worked with his victim at a care home in Sheffield sprinted towards the complainant and swung a cricket bat at her as she tried to lock herself inside a friend’s car.

Ms Gallagher added Williams repeatedly swung the bat at the complainant and the car and she was struck several times as he blamed her for talking to his partner; and as the complainant’s friend tried to drive away she crashed into a work minibus.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a thug has been given a suspended prison sentence after he struck a colleague from a care home with a cricket bat and damaged her friend's car.

Judge Sarah Wright told Williams: “You caused her friend to crash her car in an attempt to escape. This was a sustained, violent attack against a female terrifying both women in the process.”

Williams, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and causing criminal damage after the incident on September 21, 2021.

Edward Moss, defending, said through a moment of “absolute madness” Williams who is now working at another care home has blighted his good character and he is ashamed.

Mr Moss added: “This is a man whose instinct is to be caring and to look after other members of the community both in his employment and in his personal life.”

Judge Wright said she feels there is a prospect of rehabilitation in Williams’s case and she sentenced him to nine months of custody suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 200 hours of unpaid work.

She told Williams: “You are a valued employee who is caring and good at your job. I am told you are ashamed and so you should be. What possessed you to behave in this appalling manner is a mystery.”