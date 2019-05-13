Crash drink-driver is banned from the road after colliding with a lamp-post

A drink-driver who crashed her car into a lamp-post has been banned from the road.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on May 8 how Helen Stead, 49, of Snape Hill Crescent, Dronfield, was seen crashing into a lamp-post by the landlord of a pub who alerted police.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Police were called in the early hours of April 21 just after 2.30am at Dronfield Woodhouse after the landlord of a pub saw her getting into a vehicle and driving and crashing into a lamp-post.”

She added that the landlord saw Stead walk away from her car but after he contacted her friend the defendant returned to the scene and was spoken to by police.

Stead failed a roadside breath test and later registered 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath during a formal procedure at the police station when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

She pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit at Pentland Road, at Dronfield Woodhouse.

Defence solicitor David Gittins said Stead had been drinking during the day but had not been drinking just prior to driving.

He added that Stead was not entirely sure what had happened during the collision because she has been suffering with mental health issues and has been under pressure as a carer for relatives with serious illnesses.

Magistrates fined Stead £120 and ordered her to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

She was also disqualified from driving for 12 months but this ban can be reduced by 13 weeks if she completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.