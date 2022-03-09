Crash closes Prince of Wales Road in Sheffield after car lands on roof

A busy road in Sheffield was closed for nearly four hours after a crash in which a car landed on its roof.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 11:00 am

Emergency services were called to Prince of Wales Road, Manor, shortly before 8.30pm yesterday following a two vehicle collision.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services attended and on arrival it was found that one car had overturned and was on its roof.

Prince of Wales Road, Manor, Sheffield, was closed for a number of hours last night following a collision

“One passenger, a man, was taken to hospital and found to have minor injuries.

“The road was closed until around midnight. Investigations are ongoing.”

