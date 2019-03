A crash is causing rush-hour delays on a major Sheffield road this afternoon.

A van and a taxi were involved in a crash on Crookes Road, Crookes, near the Punchbowl pub, at around 4.45pm on Thursday, March 14.

The scene of the crash. Picture: Daniel Ransome.

Police have been called to the scene and eyewitness said the crash was blocking the road.