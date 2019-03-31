Crack down on crime in Sheffield community

South Yorkshire Police are preparing to launch a week of action tomorrow to crack down on guns, drugs and litter and talk with the community about crime.

Cops will be hosting and attending a number of events throughout the week in Sharrow.

Police will have a week of community action in Sharrow

This includes pop-up police stations, boxing training, lantern making, litter picking and sessions on weapons and drugs awareness.

Sheffield South West NHP told residents ‘you might see more of our officers than usual next week’ and said: “We are keen to speak to and engage with as many people as possible from the community and we’ll be attending a whole range of events.

“If you live or work in the area, please do get involved, come and talk to us about anything that might be bothering you or that you feel like we should know about.”

The list of events which are open to everyone are as follows:

- Gun and knife awareness session, Wednesday 3rd 2-3pm at Highfields Adventure Playground

- Drugs awareness session, Thursday 4th April 2-3pm at Highfields Adventure Playground

- Community litter pick event, Friday 5th April 1.30-3pm at Highfields Adventure Playground

- Boxing training session, Friday 5th April 2-3pm at Sharrow Community Forum

- Lantern making workshop, Saturday 6th April 1-5pm at Sharrow Community Forum

- Sharrow lantern festival, Sunday 7th April 7.30pm starting at Mount Pleasant Park

There will also be ‘drop in’ sessions throughout the week for people to talk to police about any issues they may be facing:

- Weds 3rd: 10am-12pm, Tesco, Abbeydale Road

- Thurs 4th: 4-6pm, Pop In Police Station at Waitrose Car Park

- Fri 5th: 3-5pm, Mobile van event at the junction of London Road and Cemetery Road

- Sat 6th: 1-3pm, Sharrow Community Forum