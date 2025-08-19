Cow dead after arson attack at Storrs Mill Lane, Cudworth, Barnsley

A cow has died after arsonists struck near a South Yorkshire farm.

The animal was found dead, thought to have been killed by smoke inhalation, in a field after the blaze on August 13.

Now South Yorkshire Police are investigating the fire, which followed reports of arson in Barnsley.

Police said in a statement: “On August 13 at around 3.45pm, it is reported that a fire broke out on a field on Storrs Mill Lane in the Cudworth area.

“It is believed the fire then spread to a nearby field where a cow was found deceased due to smoke inhalation, and over £50,000 worth of damage was caused.

“We are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward to assist us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via their online portal or by calling 101. Quote investigation number 14/143756/25 when you get in touch.

You can also report informational anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via Crimestoppers-uk.org.

