Court round-up: Latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court.

​Iulian Ion Bunica, aged 50, of Morley Road: Driving while disqualified, driving without insurance. Disqualified from drivng for 12 months, fined £120, costs £85.

Roman Cicak, aged 23, of Stoneclose Avenue, Hexthorpe: Failed to take steps in that you remove and properly dispose of all accumulations of refuse, within the curtilage, that may provide food and/or harbourage for rats and/or mice. Fined £220, costs of £611.40.

Verenika Cicakova, of Abbott Street, Hexthorpe: Failed to attend the offices of City of Doncaster Council for interview under caution in relation to the disposal of waste at the alley between Number 7-9 Abbott Street. Fined £220, costs of £339.06.

Barbora Gaziova, of Ellerker Avenue, Hexthorpe: Failed to take steps required by it, in that you remove and properly dispose of all accumulations of litter and refuse, including the sofas, within the curtilage, that may provide food and/or harbourage for rats and/or mice. Fined £220, costs of of £699.81.

Elmas Ibram of Spansyke Street: Yorkshire Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with a requirement to attend the offices of City of Doncaster Council for interview under caution in relation to the disposal of waste at the alley behind 43 Spansyke Street. Fined £220, costs of £339.06.

Derek Geoffrey Smith, aged 46, of Fenland Road, Thorne: Theft, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment. Jailed for four weeks suspended for 12 months, compensation £1.98, fined £50.

Tom Peter Reeves, aged 29, of Regent Square: Drink driving, driving without insurance, failed to surrender to bail,failed to comply with a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 30 weeks, disqualified from driving for three years.

Jimie Idris, aged 29, of Arlott Way, New Edlington: Used towards

another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause those persons to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, and without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with you in a public place, namely Hall Gate, an offensive weapon, namely a belt. Ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Nathan Wright, aged 41, of Green Lane, Instoneville: Driving without a lcence and without insurance, failed to stop at a road traffic collilsion, driving without due car and attention. Ordered to c arry out 240 hours of unpaid work within 12 months, costs £110, disqualified from driving 12 months.