A murder inquiry was launched after 86-year-old Freda Walker was found dead at her home in Station Road, Langwith Junction, at just after 9am on Saturday, January 15.

Her 88-year-old husband Kenneth, who is a serving Shirebrook Town Councillor, was found with serious injuries and remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Assistant Chief Constable David Kirby said: “Freda and Kenneth were very well known in the Langwith Junction area – and there has been an understandable outpouring of grief following Freda’s death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kenneth and Freda Walker

“My thoughts are with her family and friends – and with the wider community who are understandably shocked by the news.

“Our thoughts are also with Kenneth at this time, who remains in a critical condition in hospital.

“A significant level of violence was used in this incident and, while we cannot go into specifics of the offence at this time, this is not being investigated as a domestic incident.

MORE TO READ: Tributes paid to murder victim

“There is an increased police presence in the area, and high visibility patrols will continue in the coming days. I would urge anyone with concerns to speak to officers on patrol or contact the force directly.”