Council seeks Closure Order for house in Barnsley following complaints from residents
Barnsley Council is seeking a Closure Order today for a house in Barnsley.
Complaints have been received about anti-social behaviour at the Park Grove property, near Locke Park.
Concerned residents claim the behaviour is linked to drugs and alcohol.
Council and police officials visited the property yesterday to serve notice to the tenants of the intention to seek the Closure Order.
The case is to be heard at court today.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Following weeks of anti-social behaviour linked to drugs and alcohol reported by neighbours in the area, Barnsley Council are applying to court for a Closure Order to close the address for a period of three months.”