Council hands out first £1,000 fly-tipping fine in tough new crackdown
Under new government legislation, those caught dumping waste can be fined up to £1,000 – which was put in place by BMBC this month. Previously, those caught fly-tipping could have been fined up to £400.
Reports of fly-tipped waste on Ben Bank Road, Dodworth led to BMBC neighbourhood wardens seizing a Ford Transit tipper van in Sheffield.
The unnamed suspect was issued with a £300 fine for not having the correct waste carrier’s licence and a further £1,000 for suspected fly-tipping.
The offender’s vehicle was also crushed after no legitimate keeper was found.
Councillor Wendy Cain, cabinet spokesperson for public health and communities, said:“Thanks to the support of our community, we have been able to issue the first £1,000 fine so quickly after the Litter and Environmental Crime Plan was implemented.
“We hope the increased fixed penalty notice and vehicle crushing sends a strong message that we do not tolerate fly-tipping in our borough both as a council and as a community.”
Councillor James Higginbottom, cabinet spokesperson for environment and highways, said: “It is unacceptable that individuals take it upon themselves to blight our local areas with fly-tipping.”
“The increase in the maximum penalty for fly-tipping and other environmental offences allows us to take stronger action against offenders.
“I encourage members of the public to report any instances of fly-tipping so we can continue to target and punish those who commit these crimes in our borough.”