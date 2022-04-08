The supermarket in Clifton, Rotherham, run by the Clifton Learning Partnership, allows members of the community to pay a £5 subscription fee and collect food and toiletries for their family on a weekly basis.

The South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit (VRU), which is based on Shepcote Lane in Sheffield and works across South Yorkshire, attended the launch.

Graham Jones, head of the VRU, said: “Unfortunately, many people are currently facing tough times financially, with the impact of the pandemic and the cost of living crisis having an effect.

“Projects such as this social supermarket in Clifton make an important contribution to supporting local families through these difficult times, and I’m pleased that the VRU was able to attend the launch event and thank staff for the work they are doing.”