Police officers investigating the sale of vapes to schoolchildren have seized harmful liquid believed to be laced with cannabis in a raid in Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police said partnership work between Rotherham South Neighbourhood Policing Team, social services, local schools and Rotherham Council, resulted in an address in Bramley being raided.

Police officers in South Yorkshire investigating reports of illegal vapes being sold to schoolchildren in Rotherham have seized a large quantity of liquid suspected to contain cannabis | SYP

The raid formed part of a probe into the distribution of “illegal vapes”.

Two boys, aged 15 and 17, have been “reported on summons” following the raid.

“Excellent partnership work between Rotherham South Neighbourhood Policing Team, social services, local schools and Rotherham Council, resulted in an address in Bramley being identified as involved in the distribution of harmful vapes.

“On Saturday (March 1) officers executed a warrant on Blackthorn Avenue and seized dozens of bottles of vape liquid which is suspected on containing cannabis.

“This liquid has been sent for testing.”

Inspector Darren Birley, of Rotherham South Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Unfortunately, illegal vapes have in some cases found their ways into the hands of children which re-emphasises the importance of warrants like this.

“Preventing these harmful products from hitting the streets of Rotherham forms part of our ongoing work with local partners to ensure the safety of our communities

“The hard work does not stop, and we will continue to focus on this issue.”

Anyone with information relating to the suspected sale of illicit vapes or tobacco products from shops should call 101 or report the business to Trading Standards.