Cops increase patrols across Deepcar after body is found in Sheffield
Police are to increase their patrols across Deepcar this morning following the discovery of a body last night.
The body was found near to Station Road, Deepcar, at around 7.15pm on Wednesday and police are treating the death as ‘suspicious’.
South Yorkshire Police said they will be increasing patrols in the area while initial enquiries are carried out.
A spokesperson said: “An investigation is underway in the Deepcar area of Sheffield this evening following the discovery of a body.
“Emergency services were called at around 7.15pm tonight, following reports a body had been found near to Station Road, Deepcar.
“Police are treating the death as suspicious and there will be an increased police presence in the area while initial enquiries are carried out.
“The investigation is in its very early stages and no further information is available at this time.
“If anyone witnessed suspicious activity in the Station Road area this evening, they are asked to call 101 quoting incident number 831 of 24 July 2019.”