Police officer charged with assaulting Sheffield Wednesday fan due in court TODAY
A police officer charged with assaulting a 16-year-old boy following a match between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday is due to appear in court today.
PC William Sampson, aged 26, will appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court charged with unlawful and malicious wounding in relation to an altercation in Midland Street, Barnsley on 8 February after troubled flared between rival fans following the South Yorkshire derby fixture.
The offence carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or an unlimited fine, if found guilty.
The incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which investigates the most serious complaints against police in England and Wales after a video was circulated widely online that showed the boy bleeding from the head following the incident.
The IOPC completed its investigation in August and referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which made the decision to charge PC Sampson, who has remained on restricted duties since the incident.