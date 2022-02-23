Police officer charged with assaulting Sheffield Wednesday fan due in court TODAY

A police officer charged with assaulting a 16-year-old boy following a match between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday is due to appear in court today.

By Steve Jones
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 2:30 pm

PC William Sampson, aged 26, will appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court charged with unlawful and malicious wounding in relation to an altercation in Midland Street, Barnsley on 8 February after troubled flared between rival fans following the South Yorkshire derby fixture.

The offence carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or an unlimited fine, if found guilty.

The incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which investigates the most serious complaints against police in England and Wales after a video was circulated widely online that showed the boy bleeding from the head following the incident.

The IOPC completed its investigation in August and referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which made the decision to charge PC Sampson, who has remained on restricted duties since the incident.