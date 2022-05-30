Sheffield Crown Court heard on May 26 how Lamah Prince, aged 27, who is serving a sentence for murder at HM Prison Lindholme, at Hatfield Woodhouse, in Doncaster, was found with a phone and an SD memory card after his cell was searched.

Neil Coxon, prosecuting, said officers searched Prince’s cell at 4am, on July 19, 2021, and found the phone, an SD memory card and batteries.

Judge Rachael Harrison told Prince: “Mobile telephones in prison undermine good order and affect the running of the prison. It allows those in possession of them to assert power outside of the prison.”

Lamah Prince, pictured, was given a minimum term of 14 years of custody in 2011 after being found guilty at Birmingham Crown Court of murdering a man called Yajay Sudra who was stabbed to death in Erdington, Birmingham. This photo was issued by police when he was sentenced in 2011.

Prince, who has three previous convictions including for murder, pleaded guilty to possessing a mobile phone and an SD card in a prison.

Mr Coxon told the court Prince’s criminal record dates back to 2011 and he must serve a minimum term of 14 years for his murder conviction before he can be released.

Defence barrister Nathan Davies said the phone was not used by Prince for any illicit activities and the defendant is someone who is not likely to re-offend during his time in custody.

Mr Davies added that Prince has obtained qualifications during his time in prison and he hopes to become a painter and decorator when he is released.

Judge Harrison who accepted the phone had not been used for further illegal activity sentenced Prince to six months of custody to be served consecutively to his existing custodial term.