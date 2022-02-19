Sheffield Crown Court heard on February 16 how Paul Davis, aged 49, of Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, was banned from keeping any photographic or digital camera or recording equipment after he was convicted of 17 offences of raping a child, two offences of making indecent images and two of causing a child to watch a sexual activity.

Prosecuting barrister Neil Coxon said Davis was sentenced to 14 years of custody in 2008 but was release in February, 2017 under an extended licence until April, 2028, while still subject to an indefinite Sexual Offence Prevention Order banning him from having photographic or digital cameras or recording equipment.

Mr Coxon said: “Police received information about activity at his home address in Callow Drive, Sheffield, in early 2019. Police attended at those premises and from those premises on May 17 they took away various pieces of electronic equipment.”

Police seized an iPad and a Samsung tablet and Davis had failed to notify officers that he had such prohibited devices, according to Mr Coxon.

Mr Coxon said: “The police had not been notified of these pieces of equipment and he was in breach of the prohibition of his SOPO.”

Davis pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching his SOPO by possessing two prohibited devices and by failing to notify police about them.

The defendant was subsequently remanded in custody, according to Mr Coxon and defence barrister Chris Aspinall.

Recorder Gurdial Singh told Davis: “You had an iPad and a Samsung tablet. The offence amounts to this. You did not disclose that to the police. Nothing serious was found on them.

“You are here for two items – both seized. You should have brought this to the police’s attention.

“These orders are imposed properly and proportionately to protect the public against the sort of offences you have. They have to be enforced.”

Recorder Singh sentenced Davis to seven months of custody which means Davis can be released from prison given the time he has already spent remanded in custody.