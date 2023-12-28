News you can trust since 1887
Connor Francis-Stock: ‘Reckless’ Sheffield shoplifter jailed after stealing £1,400 worth of Lush products

Shoplifter put behind bars after stealing hundreds of pounds worth of products from stores across Sheffield.

Kirsty Hamilton
Published 28th Dec 2023, 15:24 GMT
A serial shoplifter who plundered dozens of high value items from stores across Sheffield city centre has been jailed.

Connor Francis-Stock ignored staff when challenged as he stole hundreds of pounds worth of products from stores such as HMV, JD Sports, Holland & Barrett and Heron Foods.

The 24-year-old, of no fixed abode, admitted 13 thefts in total, with eight of those taking place at Lush in Fargate. Francis-Stock raided the cosmetics retailer’s shelves, stealing over £1,400 worth of products, with all his thefts caught on CCTV in the store.

Connor Francis-Stock, aged 24, of no fixed address, has been jailed for theft offences from Sheffield stores, including Lush, JD Sports and HMV.

He was arrested on Christmas Eve in the city centre and charged with the offences. Francis-Stock then appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Boxing Day, December 26, where he pleaded guilty to all the thefts.

He was jailed for a total of 30 weeks, adding to the number of prolific shoplifters across South Yorkshire who have recently been handed custodial sentences for stealing from shops.

PS Simon Pickering, South Yorkshire Police, said: "Francis-Stock's offending was prolific, reckless and costly. Retail workers bravely challenged him to try and stop him from shoplifting, but this isn't something they should have to do in their day-to-day jobs.

"People might think shoplifting is a victimless crime but that couldn't be further from the truth. It has a damaging impact and it was clear that Francis-Stock wanted to steal high-end items that would have cost a lot of money.

"I would encourage shops to continue reporting any theft offences to us as soon as possible. Only then can we fully investigate these crimes and secure prosecutions against prolific offenders like Francis-Stock."

