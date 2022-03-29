Conley Thompson: Firm in court today after death of seven-year-old boy on South Yorkshire building site

A firm is due in court today after the death of a seven-year-old boy on a South Yorkshire building site.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 7:51 am

Conley Thompson, from Underwood Avenue, Worsbrough, was playing in Locke Park in Barnsley with his friends when he vanished in July 2015 – sparking a major search in his local community.

VIDEO: Tributes paid to seven-year-old South Yorkshire boy Conley Thompson as bo...

The body of the Worsbrough Bank End Primary School pupil was found the following day in a vertical pipe on a construction site off Bank End Road, Worsbrough.

Conley Thompson, aged seven, died on a building site in Barnsley

At the time, Detective Chief Inspector Dave Stopford, of South Yorkshire Police, explained that Conley had ended up in the plastic pipe and his weight had caused him to fall further into it and had pushed his clothing up, restricting his breathing.

Leeds-based Howard Civil Engineering Ltd, which was involved in work undertaken on the construction site, is due at Barnsley Magistrates' Court today after a Health and Safety Executive investigation.

More to follow.