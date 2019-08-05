‘Concrete blocks and glasses’ thrown during brawl between large group of people outside Sheffield bar
A witness has described the moment a brawl broke out between a large group of people outside a Sheffield bar.
Police were called to the fight outside Players Lounge, in Ecclesfield, at around 10pm on Saturday, August 3, following numerous reports of disorder from residents living nearby.
One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, described hearing fighting and glass being broken outside their home before going to investigate.
They said: “Three men climbed onto the club roof the other three came onto my property throwing concrete blocks and glasses smashing my fence, plants they were trying to get to the men on the roof.
“I was shouting them telling them to go away, our cars were on the drive and I thought they were going to get damaged. I’ve never seen anything like it.
“When police finally arrived it was like something out of a film set. Armed police officers were also present, they brought one male out through my house. He started to tell me the other three pulled knives out on them. They called for the fire service to assist with ladders.”
South Yorkshire Police said a large group of people had been fighting outside of the location, but dispersed shortly after, prior to police arrival.
“Two men were on the roof of the building but got down when officers arrived,” they added.
No offences or injuries have been disclosed to police however the force said that contact has been made with the landlord of the venue.
The resident said: “I never slept all night, I’m angry but upset as well. It is beyond a joke.”