Concord Park: Sheffield golf course ripped up by bikers will cost club £40,000

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 4th Aug 2025, 09:40 BST
A Sheffield golf club says damage caused by off-road bikers wrecking their course will prove costly to repair and recover from.

South Yorkshire Police shared these photos of the grass at Concord Park Golf, torn to shreds by tyres.

Concord Park Golf Course has been targeted by off-road bikers

In a Facebook post, the SYP ‘Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team’ said: “Over the last few nights, Concord Park golf course in Sheffield has been targeted by riders on motorcycles. It has been suggested that the riders are coming via Oaks Fold Road [Shiregreen].

“This is not the first time this has happened, unfortunately. On this occasion, the club has estimated a £40k loss.

“This is the cost of the damage to repair the green and loss in revenue whilst the grass is being repaired.

“This is not kids just having fun. The riders are criminals targeting a legitimate business.”

Anyone with information about the damage can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting crime reference 14/137106/25.

