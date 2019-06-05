Concerns growing’ over missing Sheffield 78-year-old
Police are appealing for help from the public to trace a missing Sheffield 78-year-old.
By Dan Hayes
Wednesday, 05 June, 2019, 20:59
Patricia Rodgers, from Gleadless, was last seen near Blackstock Road at around 6.30 this evening.
Officers say she is of small build, around 5ft 2ins, and is wearing a pink jacket and brown trousers.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Concerns are growing for her welfare and anyone who has seen her is asked to report it via 101 quoting incident number 828 of the 5 June.