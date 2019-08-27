Concerns growing over missing 14-year-old girl
Police say concerns for a missing 14-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since last night are 'growing'.
Tilly Bird, from Rotherham, was reported missing at about 10pm last night (Monday, August 26), after she left the Wellfield Road area.
She hasn’t been seen or heard from since and concerns for her wellbeing are growing.
Tilly was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit, black Nike trainers, a white top and a silver/grey hoody with ‘Gymking’ written on it. She is also thought to be carrying a bumbag.
She is described as about 5ft 5ins tall, with shoulder length brown hair, usually worn in a ponytail and shaved underneath.
Officers believe she may have travelled to Grimsby.
If you have seen Tilly or know where she is, please call police on 101 quoting incident number 1053 of 26 August 2019.