Concerns grow over missing 13-year-old
Concerns are growing for a missing 13-year-old who may have travelled to South Yorkshire
By Dan Hayes
Saturday, 15 June, 2019, 21:14
Derbyshire Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Kai McNamara who is missing from his home in the Peartree area of Derby.
Kai was last seen at his home address on Oaktree Avenue sometime between 10.30pm on Friday, June 14 and 10.30am today (Saturday, June 15).
His bicycle has been found at Derby Train Station, it is thought he may have caught a train to Barnsley to visit a friend in the area.
Anyone that has seen Kai or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 417of June 15.