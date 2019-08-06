Concerns grow for welfare of missing Sheffield man
Concerns are growing for the welfare of a man who has gone missing from Sheffield.
By Alana Roberts
Tuesday, 06 August, 2019, 12:34
James Thomson, 36, from Birley Carr, was last seen at around 9:30am yesterday morning, August 5, when he left the Ecclesall Road area.
He hasn’t been seen or heard from since and police are concerned for his welfare.
James is described as an athletic build, he is about 5ft 11ins tall, and is thought to be wearing an orange t-shirt with grey sleeves.
He also has a Celtic dragon tattoo on his left arm.
Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 914 of August 5.