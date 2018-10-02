Concerns grow for missing Sheffield teenager

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing Sheffield teenager.

David Baiao, 15, was last seen on Thursday, September 27 at his home address in the Wincobank area of Sheffield at around 7.30am.

David Baiao.

He did not arrive for school that morning and his family reported him missing.

There have been two reported sightings of David in Sheffield since – though neither are confirmed at this time.

The most recent reported sighting of David was yesterday (Monday, October 1) in the Sharrow area at around 4pm.

David is described as being around 5ft 5ins tall, with long curly hair on top of his head that is shaved around the sides.

He was last seen wearing a blue coat, blue jeans and black trainers.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 170 of September 27, 2018.