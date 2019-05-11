Concerns for the welfare of missing man who may have travelled to Sheffield 

The loved ones of a 66-year-old man who went missing from Derbyshire a week ago believe he may have travelled to Sheffield.

Peter Smalley was reported missing after leaving an address in Milton Avenue, Stretton in Derbyshire on Saturday, May 4.

CCTV footage from a shop in High Street, Clay Cross, shows Peter heading out of the store and in the direction of the Aldi supermarket at around 11.30am on Saturday, May 4.

A family friend of Peter’s told The Star they believe he may have travelled to Halfway in Sheffield.

A spokesman for Derbyshire police said: “Peter is white, about 5ft 9ins, with grey hair and a long beard. He wears blue plastic glasses and was last seen wearing light blue jeans, black boots, a cream cardigan and a brown suede jacket.”

Have you seen Peter Smalley

“Officers are concerned for his welfare and want anyone who can help us find Peter to get in touch urgently.

Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire Police, by calling 101 and selecting Derbyshire Police as the force you want to speak to, quoting incident number 879 of May 4.

