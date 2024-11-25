Concerns for safety of man wanted over sexual offences
Kieran Harrison, aged 25, from Barnsley, is wanted under the sexual offences act.
A police spokesperson said: “We’re keen to find Harrison as we also have concerns for his safety.
“We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Harrison recently, or knows where he might be staying.”
Harrison has links to Northampton and Lincolnshire.
If you see Harrison, police say to not approach him, and call 999.
If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting investigation number 14/150399/22 when you get in touch.