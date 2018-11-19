Concern over safety of Sheffield junction after police car involved in crash

A concerned Sheffield motorist has called for road safety measures to be brought in at a notorious junction where a police car was involved in a crash.

Susan Murphy said drivers were ‘dicing with death’ at the junction of Prince of Wales Road and Mather Road as it was the only was onto and off the Littledale estate.

The scene of the accident. Picture: Susan Murphy.

Her concerns come after a police car was involved in a crash with a Volkswagen Golf Plus at the junction at around noon on Monday.

Ms Murphy said: “I have been living on the estate for about four years and it’s shocking as you are trying to get out because you have to go across two lanes of traffic – you are dicing with death.

“There has been three or four serious accidents since I’ve lived here and other people who live on the estate have said there were more before then.”

Ms Murphy said a petiton had been launched, caling for traffic lights to be installed at the junction or for the pedestrian crossing to be moved.

She added: “It's either going to take somebody to get killed or seriously hurt for them to do something. It is the only way in and out of the estate and it’s a big estate.”

In a statement, Sheffield Council confirmed it has received requestes for traffic lights ot be installed and to move the pedestrian crossing to the south of Mather Road.

It added: “These requests are already on the city-wide list of requests for transport improvements.

“Road safety engineering schemes reduce the number and severity of accidents, reduce the fear of accidents, encourage sustainable modes of travel and contribute towards the creation of a more pleasant, cohesive environment.

“The current approach is to implement road safety engineering schemes at sites with the highest injury collision rates in the city.

“The Council receives numerous requests for road safety measures and ideally we would like to be able to respond to most of them.

However, limitations on the funding available to the council means that we have to assess and prioritise locations for action according to an agreed criteria.”