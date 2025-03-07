Concern over missing woman last seen in Sheffield as police issue appeal for information
Ramla, aged 42, was last spotted around the Infirmary Road area at around 6pm and has not been seen or heard from since.
🗞️Keep up to date on all of the latest news with our free breaking newsletter.
Click here to sign up today
Ramla is black, slim and was last seen wearing a black hijab scarf, a green khaki coat with pink fur around the collar, a black dress and black boots.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Ramla’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.
“Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be?”
Call SYP on 101 and quote incident 829 of March 6, 2025 when you get in touch.
You can access the force’s online portal here.