Police in Sheffield are asking for help to trace a missing woman who was last seen in the city early yesterday evening.

Ramla, aged 42, was last spotted around the Infirmary Road area at around 6pm and has not been seen or heard from since.

Ramla is black, slim and was last seen wearing a black hijab scarf, a green khaki coat with pink fur around the collar, a black dress and black boots.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Ramla’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.

“Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be?”

Call SYP on 101 and quote incident 829 of March 6, 2025 when you get in touch.

