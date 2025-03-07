Concern over missing woman last seen in Sheffield as police issue appeal for information

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 7th Mar 2025, 06:41 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police in Sheffield are asking for help to trace a missing woman who was last seen in the city early yesterday evening.

Ramla, aged 42, was last spotted around the Infirmary Road area at around 6pm and has not been seen or heard from since.

Ramla has been reported missing in SheffieldRamla has been reported missing in Sheffield
Ramla has been reported missing in Sheffield | SYP

🗞️Keep up to date on all of the latest news with our free breaking newsletter.

Click here to sign up today

https://www.thestar.co.uk/newsletter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ramla is black, slim and was last seen wearing a black hijab scarf, a green khaki coat with pink fur around the collar, a black dress and black boots.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Ramla’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.

“Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be?”

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

Call SYP on 101 and quote incident 829 of March 6, 2025 when you get in touch.

You can access the force’s online portal here.

Related topics:SheffieldSouth Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice