Concern over crime wave in Sheffield's Kelham Island
Residents have raised concern about a crime wave sweeping Sheffield’s Kelham Island in recent weeks.
Posts on the This is Kelham website revealed there has been a number of break-ins to property and vehicles.
They state equipment was stolen from a photographer’s studio on Hicks Street and days later a couple’s car was broken into on Dun Fields.
Another vehicle was broken into close to Dun Fields but ‘a neighbour managed to capture the culprit who was rummaging around in the car’ before riding off on a red moped.
This week two cars had their windows smashed on Alma Street and Ball Street.
Report crime to police on 101.