Concern for missing South Yorkshire man
A police search is under way for a Rotherham man reported missing from home.
Michael Joynson, aged 31, was last seen in the Swinton area at around 6.40pm yesterday.READ MORE: Police chief speaks out after four stabbings in Sheffield in two daysWhile he has connections to Rotherham, it is believed he may have travelled to Nottingham.
LATEST: Sheffield school issues warning to parents after three attacks in two weeksHe has a tattoo of a panther on the upper part of his right arm, a tattoo on his neck and a missing front tooth.CRIME: Man stabbed in same Sheffield street where one teenager was killed and another injured in shootingsCall South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 943 of September 12.