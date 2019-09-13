Concern for missing South Yorkshire man

A police search is under way for a Rotherham man reported missing from home.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 13th September 2019, 13:32 pm
Michael Joynson, aged 31, was last seen in the Swinton area at around 6.40pm yesterday. While he has connections to Rotherham, it is believed he may have travelled to Nottingham.

He has a tattoo of a panther on the upper part of his right arm, a tattoo on his neck and a missing front tooth. Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 943 of September 12.

Michael Joynson has been reported missing