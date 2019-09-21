Concern grows for Rotherham man missing for a week
Police say concerns are growing for a Rotherham man who has been missing for a week.
Richard McLachlan, 45, was last seen near to his home on Hartington Close, Rotherham on Sunday, September 15.
He hasn’t been seen or heard from since and officers say they are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Police today renewed their appeal for anyone who may have seen him over the last seven days to come forward.
Detective Sergeant Pete Hodgson, said: “Tomorrow will mark one week since Richard was last seen and due to the length of time he has now been missing for, our concerns are growing.
“He has also missed a key appointment during that time, as well as his mother’s birthday, which is out of character for him.
“We think Richard is wearing a brown parka coat with a fur hood and a grey t-shirt and jeans. He is about 5ft 8ins tall, has a shaved head and a well-trimmed beard.
“If you’ve seen or heard from Richard since last Sunday, we really need to speak to you, so we can make sure he’s ok.
“If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 535 of 15 September 2019.”