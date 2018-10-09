Concern grows for missing Doncaster schoolgirl

Concern is growing for the welfare of a teenage girl who has been missing from her Doncaster home for five days.

Jessica Gubb, 14, was reported missing at around 4.30pm on Thursday, October 4, after she left Kingfisher Drive, Mexborough.

She was due to return home later that evening but didn’t and officers believe she travelled to Swinton, via bus, that Thursday evening.

PC Gary Castledine, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Jessica’s welfare and need to speak to anyone who has seen her since last Thursday.

“We know she was meant to see some friends that Thursday evening in the Swinton area and would ask anyone with information to get in touch with us.

“Jessica is thought to be wearing black leggings, black trainers and a grey jacket with black cotton pieces across the shoulder.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 980 of October 4.