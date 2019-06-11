Concern for welfare of missing Dronfield man

Police in bid to find missing Dronfield man

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 11 June, 2019, 10:23

A police search is under way for a Dronfield man reported missing from home.

Steven Lawrence

Steven Lawrence, aged 49, last seen on Sunday, June 9 in Filey, North Yorkshire.

But officers believe he may have been in Wakefield yesterday.

Police search mounted for missing Sheffield man

He is white, around 5ft 6ins tall and of a stocky build.

Steven has short, grey hair and wears glasses for reading.

He has several tattoos, including a full sleeve on his right arm.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a sweatshirt, shorts and walking boots.

He drives a grey Transit van.

Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 393 of June 10.