Police officers are searching for a missing man who disappeared in the early hours of yesterday.

Kevin Parton has not been seen since yesterday but is believed to be in the Royston area of Barnsley.

South Yorkshire Police said ‘concerns are growing for his welfare’.

He is white, aged in his early 30s, 5ft 8ins tall, slim and has blond hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 35 of 15/04/2019.