The 43-year-old, identified only as Andrew, was last seen on Normancroft Drive, Manor, at 12.26am today (Monday, November 21).

Andrew is white, around 6ft tall and bald. He was last seen wearing black bottoms and a green hooded parker style coat. He has links to Skegness.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Have you seen him or do you have any information which could help our officers find him? Please get in touch.”

Concern is mounting for missing man Andrew, who was last seen in the early hours of this morning