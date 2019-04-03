Have your say

A police search is under way for a missing teenage girl who was last seen in Rotherham

Bethany Dalton, aged 16, was last seen in Rotherham at 6.45pm on Friday, March 29.

Bethany Dalton has been reported missing

Officers searching for the teen, who has links to Langley Mill in Derbyshire and Leeds, are said to be ‘concerned for her safety’.

The teenager is 5ft 5ins tall and has very long, straight, black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black top with green vertical stripes, jegging style trousers and maroon trainers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Derbyshire Constabulary on 101 and quote reference RID 89517.