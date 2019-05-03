Concern for missing woman not seen since leaving Sheffield hospital

Police have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing Sheffield woman who has not been seen since leaving hospital earlier today.

Suzanne Cochrane, aged 44, was last seen at around 12:20pm on Friday, May 3 at the Northern General Hospital, Sheffield.

Suzanne Cochrane

READ MORE: Fans’ group to work on creating better links between South Yorkshire Police and football supporters

Suzanne is a white female around 5ft 5ins, stocky build and was wearing a black scarf over her hair, flip flops and possibly a hooded top of an unknown colour.

READ MORE: Leadership challenge fails as Julie Dore hangs on as Sheffield Labour leader following losses in the council chamber

She was also last seen carrying a bag.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 435 of May 3.